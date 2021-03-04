‘Tu-Pac’ Held with Illegal Gun in Red Ground, Negril

The Negril police in Westmoreland, have arrested and charged a man in connection with the seizure of an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition, during an operation carried out in Red Ground, Negril, on Tuesday, March 2.

The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Richard Mosely, otherwise called ‘Tu-pac’ also of Red Ground, in Negril, Westmoreland.

Reports by the Negril police are that about 3:00 pm, the police carried out an operation at a premises occupied by Mosely, who was seen acting in a suspicious manner.

A motor vehicle owned by the accused, which was parked in the yard was searched, and a Taurus 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing twelve live rounds, was found in the glove compartment of the vehicle.

He was arrested and subsequently charged with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.