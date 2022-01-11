T&T Olympian Deon Lendore Killed in a Car Crash

Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) Olympian Deon Lendore has died in a car accident in Texas just before midnight on Monday.

The news shocked social media that T&T’s 2012 Olympic bronze medalist had died.

Lendore is a 44.36-second runner, who made his mark at his first Olympic Games in London, 2012, helped announce T&T as one of the new hubs of 400-metre sprinting as the quartet mined bronze in the event.

The 29-year-old represented T&T at three Olympic Games; London 2012, Rio 2016, and Tokyo 2020. The highlight of his career was his bronze medal at the London games where he was part of the quartet that won bronze in the event.

Lendore was also won for T&T a World Championships silver medalist in the same event in 2015. He won three bronze medals in the World Indoor Championships while he was also a 4×400 bronze medalist at the Pan Am Games in Lima, Peru in 2019.

The one-lap sprinter also excelled indoors, winning three bronze medals at the World Indoor Championships.

As a college student, Lendore enjoyed huge success at the NCAA level, winning the Bowerman award in 2014 as part of the famous Texas A&M University track team.

Lendore’s success at the highest level surprised few who knew him at the junior level. He had always shown promise. As a junior, he won three silver medals at the Pan Am Junior Championships and a silver at the CAC Games.