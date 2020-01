The coasts of Jamaica, Cuba and the Cayman Islands could face “hazardous tsunami waves” following a 7.3 to 7.6 earthquake in the Caribbean Sea.

The International Tsunami Information Center has also issued a tsunami warning for Belize, Honduras and Mexico. The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake in the strait between Jamaica and Cuba on Tuesday. The earthquake had a 10km depth and occurred just northwest of Jamaica by 117km.

The earthquake was initially reported as a 7.3, but has now been upgraded to a 7.7.

Footage has shown people in Jamaica feeling the effects of the earthquake for minutes. Citizens in Kingston, which is on the far side of the island, reported that they felt a quake that lasted less than a minute. Testimonials have also come in from people on the Cayman Islands saying they felt the effects of the earthquake.

Contributed by HE Prof Colin O Jarrett

Director of News and Current Affairs