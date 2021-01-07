Trump’s Twitter account suspended

Twitter has suspended the account of President Donald Trump for violations of their policies, on a day when the US Capitol was stormed.

The account has been suspended for 12 hours during which time Mr Trump should remove certain tweets following which Twitter will make an assessment of the account. If action is not taken, the social media platform says it could permanently shut down the account of @realDonaldTrump.

Twitter said “Future violations of the Twitter Rules including our civic integrity or violent threats policies will result in permanent suspicion of the @realDonaldTrump account”