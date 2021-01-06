Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Forcing Lockdown

The US Capitol is in lockdown now after throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached multiple barriers, clashed with law enforcement officers, and tried to storm the Capitol building. This happened as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 general election won by Joe Biden.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” Capitol police said in message.

The latest knock against the US democratic process comes after repeated efforts by President Trump to overturn the election results. Normally the certification process attracts no attention but this year, as Trump continues to make unsubstantiated and false claims about fraud, all eyes turned to the Capitol where Congress was to meet to carry out the formal process.

The president spoke at a “March for Trump” rally shortly before Congress convened, and video footage showed Trump’s supporters breaching barriers around the Capitol building and attempting to occupy it.

As Congress convened, both the Madison and Cannon buildings on the Capitol Complex were evacuated, according to reporters on the scene.