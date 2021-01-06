Trump Supporters Storm Capitol Forcing Lockdown

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

The US Capitol is in lockdown now after throngs of President Donald Trump’s supporters breached multiple barriers, clashed with law enforcement officers, and tried to storm the Capitol building. This happened as Congress met to certify the results of the 2020 general election won by Joe Biden.

“All buildings within the Capitol Complex, Capitol: External security threat, no entry or exit is permitted, stay away from exterior windows, doors. If outside, seek cover,” Capitol police said in message.

The latest knock against the US democratic process comes after repeated efforts by President Trump to overturn the election results. Normally the certification process attracts no attention but this year, as Trump continues to make unsubstantiated and false claims about fraud, all eyes turned to the Capitol where Congress was to meet to carry out the formal process.

The president spoke at a “March for Trump” rally shortly before Congress convened, and video footage showed Trump’s supporters breaching barriers around the Capitol building and attempting to occupy it.

As Congress convened, both the Madison and Cannon buildings on the Capitol Complex were evacuated, according to reporters on the scene.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....