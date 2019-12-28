Trump sparked a tourism boom in Ghana when he told congresswomen to ‘go back’ to where they came from

President Trump’s tweets telling four freshmen congresswomen to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime infested places from which they came” had an unexpected and surprising upside: a massive tourism boom in Ghana.

Akwasi Agyeman, the chief executive of the Ghana Tourism Authority, told The Washington Post that after Trump’s July tweets, interest in visiting the West African nation surged: “People spoke of booking a trip, he said, as a way to strike back at Trump’s words.” Applications to visit Ghana this year have reportedly risen from 1,000 per week to 10,000.

Trump’s tweets had been directed at Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), and Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), all of whom are U.S. citizens. Omar, a Somali refugee and the only one in the group to have actually been born abroad, was visiting Ghana at the time of Trump’s attack. She’d tweeted in response: “So grateful for the honor to return to Mother Africa.”

In addition to retaliation to Trump, tourists flocked to Ghana in 2019 to honor the “Year of Return,” which marked 400 years since the first slave ship reached the state of Virginia; the nation expected “some 500,000 visitors this year, up from 350,000 in 2018,” the Christian Science Monitor reports. Celebrity interest, including posts by Cardi B, also enticed Americans across the Atlantic. Many have even moved to Ghana permanently.

“When I think about going home to the States,” one Boston emigrant, Pierre Delva, told the Post, “it almost makes me want to cry.”

Source: Yahoo