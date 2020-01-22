Trump responds to Clinton’s comments against Sanders: ‘Nobody likes her’

President Trump said “nobody” likes Hillary Clinton, turning the former secretary of state’s comments about Sen. Bernie Sanders against her.

“When Hillary says nobody likes him, nobody likes her. That’s why she lost, nobody liked her,” the president told Fox Business Network in an interview from Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum.

“She had every advantage. She had this big machine behind her … and it wasn’t even close,” he continued. “She’s the one that people don’t like. If I had my choice in terms of personality, I might take him over her. But I probably would take neither.”

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee raised eyebrows when comments she made about the independent senator from Vermont surfaced in an upcoming documentary film.

“He was in Congress for years. He had one senator support him. Nobody likes him. Nobody wants to work with him,” Clinton said in the film, “Hillary,” debuting at the Sundance Film Festival in March. “He got nothing done. He was a career politician. It’s all just baloney, and I feel so bad that people got sucked into it.”

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in which she confirmed those comments, Clinton also sparked criticism when she deflected a question about whether she would endorse Sanders if he won the 2020 nomination.

“I’m not going to go there yet. We’re still in a very vigorous primary season,” she said.

Several hours after the interview was released, Clinton went on Twitter to amend her remarks.

“I thought everyone wanted my authentic, unvarnished views!,” she posted late Tuesday. “But to be serious, the number one priority for our country and world is retiring Trump, and, as I always have, I will do whatever I can to support our nominee.”

Clinton has accused Sanders of hurting her 2016 campaign against Trump when he delayed throwing his support behind her after she won the nomination.

