Trump pardons Flynn who lied to FBI

President Donald Trump has pardoned former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

The President Tweeted that Flynn, who served for less than a month in the Trump administration, was given a full pardon, more than two years after the former National Security Adviser pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI during an investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Flynn was accused of “willfully and knowingly” making “materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” in a Jan. 24, 2017, interview with FBI agents on topics including his past communications with the Russian ambassador to the U.S. He resigned from his post in February 2017, after allegedly also misleading top administration officials about his conversations with Moscow.

Trump, limited in his pardoning power by his time left in office, said on Twitter that he pardoned Flynn with the hopes that he and his family “have a truly fantastic Thanksgiving.”

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

