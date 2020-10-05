Trump leaving hospital

President of the United States (US) Donald Trump is leaving hospital this evening, after roughly 72 hours there, being treated for COVID-19.

But the US President in a tweet this afternoon said: “Don’t be afraid of Covid”. He said he is feeling better than he did 20 years ago.

His personal physician told a media briefing that there is nothing being done at the Walter Reed Medical centre, in Maryland where the President has been admitted since Friday, October 2, that can not be done at the White House.

Several White House staff and leaders in President Trumps inner circle have tested positive for COVID-19 since Thursday when the President was diagnosed positive. More than 210,000 Americans have been killed by COVID-19.