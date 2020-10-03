Trump doing ‘very well’ – Doctor

The personal physician for President Donald Trump says
“This morning the president is doing very well.”

Dr Sean Conley was speaking beside nine other specialist doctors, mainly for critical care and infectious disease, minutes ago outside Walter Reed Hospital in Maryland.

Mr Trump was, yesterday, afternoon flown to the top-grade facility where US leaders are treated or cared for. That followed his positive test for COVID-19 on Thursday evening.

Since then several of the President’s close associates and leaders in Government have been diagnosed for the respiratory disease.
More than seven million Americans have contracted COVID-19 and 208,000 have died of it.

