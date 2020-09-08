Trump blames violence in Rochester, NYC on ‘radical left’ Democrats

President Trump pressed on blasting Democrats as weak on crime by pointing out the violence that occurred in Rochester and Brooklyn over the weekend, asking his millions of followers: “Get the picture?”

“Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland – All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?,” the president posted on Twitter Monday.

Trump has positioned himself as the law-and-order candidate as protests continue across the country and has threatened to cut off federal funding for “lawless” cities that have proposed slashing police budgets as they grapple with rising crime rates.

Trump targeted New York, Seattle, Portland and Washington, DC, in the memo he signed last week directing the White House Office of Management and Budget to begin examining which funds can be redirected.

“My Administration will not allow Federal tax dollars to fund cities that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones,” Trump said in the memo, which cited New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio by name twice.

Melissa DeRosa, secretary to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, said “sadly for this President, a peaceful protest is a ‘bad night’ – he thrives on anarchy and stokes the flames of division.”

“We know you thrive on anarchy and seek to fan the flames of hate, but Sunday night’s protest in Rochester was described as peaceful by both demonstrators and RPD – Knock it off and get to work, Mr President,” she tweeted on Monday, linking to the Trump’s posting.

In Brooklyn early Monday, five people were shot, including a 6-year-old boy, during an outdoor J’Ouvert celebration.

The boy and his mother were hit by gunshots shortly before 3 a.m. as they exited a cab at the corner of Nostrand Avenue and Crown Street in Crown Heights.

In Rochester, where unrest has erupted over the death of Daniel Prude while in police custody, a protester was hit by a car that sped through a Black Lives Matter demonstration early Saturday.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren, a Democrat, on Sunday announced a series of mental health reforms in the wake of Prude’s death in March and blamed the violence on “outside agitators” coming into the city from as far away as Alaska to confront the police and destroy buildings.

More arrests were reported in Portland over the weekend as demonstrations have continued in the Pacific Northwest city since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers in May.

