Trump and wife positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19. The news has shocked the world and sent markets tumbling.

Mr. Trump announced the news early Friday morning after US media went into a frenzy Thursday night with the revelation that Hope Hicks, a close aide to the President had tested positive.

Trump tweeted on Friday morning “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

White House physician Sean Conley issued a statement confirming the diagnosis, saying the president and the first lady were “both well at this time” and planned to remain at the White House during their recovery.
Conley said he expects Trump to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering.”

Conley did not say whether Trump has any symptoms, or how long Trump had been infected. There is a concern particularly because Trump, 74, is overweight.

