Truck Driver Shot and Killed, Another Shot and Injured in Spanish Town St Catherine

Latest Jamaica News, St Catherine (McKoy’s News): Truck Driver Shot and Killed – Forty-nine year-old Paul Bhalai, truck driver of Eltham View, Spanish Town, was shot and killed, while another man was shot and injured at Tangerine Drive, Eltham View in Spanish Town, St Catherine, on Thursday, February 20.

Reports by the Spanish Town Police are that about 2:50 p.m., Bhalai and the other man were traveling in a motor car along Eltham View, when they stopped along a section of the roadway.

Bhalai reportedly walked over to another man with whom he had a conversation, before the man pulled a firearm and shot him multiple times.. The gunman then opened fire at the other man who managed to run from the scene after being shot and injured.

The police was summoned and upon arrival, Bhalai and the other man were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead and the other man admitted in serious condition.