Truck driver killed in crash

A Westmoreland man died from injuries he sustained after his own motor truck feel
on top of him, and crushed him to death, during a freak accident along a section of
the Petersfield main road, in Westmoreland, on Monday, September 7.
The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, Dwayne Eunis, technician of
Westmoreland.
Reports by the Savanna la mar traffic police are that, shortly after 10:00pm, Eunis
was driving a Toyota Hilux motor truck along the Petersfield main road, in the
direction of Savanna la mar, when the vehicle picked up a skid on the wet, slippery
roadway.
The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned, before it slid a little away
resulting in the driver being thrown from his seat and pinned between the vehicle and
the roadway.
