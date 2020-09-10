Truck driver killed in crash

Pedal Cyclist Killed in Vehicular Collision in St. Catherine
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A Westmoreland man died from injuries he sustained after his own motor truck feel
on top of him, and crushed him to death, during a freak accident along a section of
the Petersfield main road, in Westmoreland, on Monday, September 7.
The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, Dwayne Eunis, technician of
Westmoreland.
Reports by the Savanna la mar traffic police are that, shortly after 10:00pm, Eunis
was driving a Toyota Hilux motor truck along the Petersfield main road, in the
direction of Savanna la mar, when the vehicle picked up a skid on the wet, slippery
roadway.
The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned, before it slid a little away
resulting in the driver being thrown from his seat and pinned between the vehicle and
the roadway.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....