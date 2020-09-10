Truck driver killed in crash

A Westmoreland man died from injuries he sustained after his own motor truck feel

on top of him, and crushed him to death, during a freak accident along a section of

the Petersfield main road, in Westmoreland, on Monday, September 7.

The deceased has been identified as 41-year-old, Dwayne Eunis, technician of

Westmoreland.

Reports by the Savanna la mar traffic police are that, shortly after 10:00pm, Eunis

was driving a Toyota Hilux motor truck along the Petersfield main road, in the

direction of Savanna la mar, when the vehicle picked up a skid on the wet, slippery

roadway.

The vehicle then hit an embankment and overturned, before it slid a little away

resulting in the driver being thrown from his seat and pinned between the vehicle and

the roadway.