Truck Driver Dies in St James Crash

A truck driver who hailed from Kingston, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident along a section of the Lilliput main road in St James, on Wednesday, April 20.

He has been identified as 62-year-old Trevor Stewart of a Kingston address.

Reports are that shortly after 10:30 am, Stewart and a male passenger was traveling in his motor truck from the direction of Falmouth towards Montego Bay.

On reaching a section of the Lilliput main road in the vicinity of Bobman Hill, the driver of a removal truck swerve to avoid a head-on collision with a Voxy bus, and collided with the motor truck being driven by Stewart.

Stewart and the male passenger sustained head and body injuries and were rushed to the Falmouth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

 

