Truck Driver and Teen Busted with Ganja

A truck driver and a teenager were arrested and charged following the seizure of a large quantity of ganja in Stony Hill, St. Andrew on Friday, July 29.

They are 57-year-old Melton Blackwood, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Waltham Park Road, Kingston and a 16-year-old girl.

Reports are that about 2:45 p.m. during a joint operation by members of the JCF Narcotics Division and the St. Andrew North Division, a white Isuzu motor truck was intercepted along St. Christopher’s main road, in the parish.

The truck was searched and approximately 1500 pounds of compressed ganja were found. The drug has a street value of close to two million United States dollars. Blackwood was also found with cash amounting to over JM $70, 000.00

Both were taken into custody. On completion of the investigations, Blackwood and the girl were

both charged with the offences of:

1. Possession of ganja

2. Dealing in ganja

3. Trafficking ganja

4. Taking Steps Preparatory to Exporting ganja; and

5. Possession of Criminal Property.

Blackwood was placed in a Kingston-based police lock-up while the girl was placed into state care while they await their appearance before the Corporate Area Court on Monday, August 08, 2022.