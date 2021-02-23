Trouble in Paradise? Safaree says “Getting Married was 1 of his BIGGEST Mistakes!!”

Erica Mena has responded to her husband, Safaree’s message saying the marriage was a mistake.

Safaree wrote a message on Twitter about his relationship with Mena.

He says, “I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again.”

The situation must not be good as he says he’s willing to walk away to prevent jail time. “I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!”

I mean this from the bottom of my heart getting married was 1 of my BIGGEST mistakes and it will never happen again. I’m walking away before I End up in jail over some dumb shit. Nobody is worth my freedom!!!

Erica responded to her husband, saying, “since you always run to social media like a little girl I might as well join in. I absolutely agree with you on this. You are the most selfish, vain and inconsiderate person.” She even mentions their daughter. “And not just with me but your only daughter!

She also says, “out of RESPECT for my daughter and to honor my growth as a woman. I’m going to get back to doing what I do best. Make money and be only about my business. Entertaining social media with my issues isn’t my thing.”