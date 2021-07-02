Tropical Storm Watch in Effect for Jamaica as Tropical Storm Elsa Approaches the Caribbean

Tropical Storm Elsa, the 5th named storm of the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season, is approaching the Lesser Antilles and has prompted a TROPICAL STORM WATCH for Jamaica. At 7:00 p.m. the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa was located near Latitude 11.4 degrees North, Longitude 54.7 degrees West, or about 2,420 kilometres (1,510 miles) east-southeast of Morant Point, Jamaica. This is also 560 kilometres (345 miles) east-southeast of Barbados. Elsa is moving towards the west-northwest near 44 km/h (28 mph) and this general motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days. Maximum sustained winds are near 75 km/h (45 mph), with higher gusts, and some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours. Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 km (90 miles) mainly north of the centre. On its forecast track, the centre of Tropical Storm Elsa will pass through the Windward Islands or southern Leeward Islands on Friday and over the central Caribbean Sea on Saturday before passing close to Jamaica’s eastern and northern coastlines on Sunday. Widespread showers and thunderstorms could begin to affect weather conditions over Jamaica late on Saturday. Strong winds, reaching to tropical storm force, are also possible on Sunday morning as Elsa moves closer to the island. Sea conditions associated with the tropical storm will gradually deteriorate over the next 36-48 hours. Fishers on the cays and banks are advised to evacuate immediately and start returning to the mainland. Other small craft operators in our coastal waters are advised to return to port, and those who are in port are advised not to venture out. The Meteorological Service continues to monitor the progress of this system, and all interests must pay special attention to further Releases. The next Bulletin on Tropical Storm Elsa will be issued at 10:00 p.m. today.