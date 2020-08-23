The Office of Disaster Preparedness & Emergency Management (ODPEM) wishes to advise the

public that Tropical Storm Laura will be passing north of Jamaica today and that the

Metrological Service of Jamaica has issued a Flash Flood Watch for all low-lying and flood-

prone areas of all parishes effective until 8:00 p.m. Monday August 24, 2020.

There is a strong possibility for increased rainfall and high wind gust for the Eastern & Southern

Parishes notably: Portland, St. Thomas, Kingston & St Andrew, St Catherine, Clarendon,

Manchester, St. Elizabeth and Westmoreland.

A Flash Flood Watch means that flooding is possible. Residents are advised to take

precautionary measures, keep informed by listening to further releases from the Meteorological

Service and the ODPEM and be ready to take quick action if flooding is observed or if a Flash

Flood Warning is issued.

Person are advised to take the following precedures

1. Be ready to evacuate if you live in low-lying or flood- prone areas. Decide on likely

evacuations routes now.

2. Avoid flooded water-ways i.e. fording, gullies, streams or rivers, either on foot or in vehicles.

3. Ensure that all important documents are secured in plastic bags or waterproof containers

5. Shut off all electrical power, gas and water supplies in areas that are in immediate danger for

flooding.

The ODPEM will to continue monitor the system and provide the public with further information

pertaining to Tropical Storm Laura.