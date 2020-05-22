Trishauna Galloway Missing, from St Thomas

Twenty-one-year-old Trishauna Galloway of White Horses district, St. Thomas has been missing since Thursday, May 14.

She is of dark complexion, medium build and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.

Reports from the Morant Bay Police are that about 10:20 a.m., Galloway was last seen in her community dressed in a black blouse, blue jeans and white slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Trishauna Galloway is being asked to contact the Morant Bay Police at 876-982-2233, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Trishauna Galloway was available at the time of this publication.