Triple murder in St Ann baffles cops

Police have identified the three men found shot to death in St Ann Saturday afternoon, November 21.

They are Romain Higgins, otherwise called ‘Bashy’, 18 years old, from Gibraltar in the parish; Brandon Williams, 22 years old, address not known and Herman Wilson also called ‘Lucius’.

Reports are that about 3:30 Saturday, residents of Tobolski, a sparsely populated part of the mining belt in St Ann, saw a Toyota motorcar parked along the roadway. The car appeared to have bullet holes. The residents called police who came and found the body of a man with gunshot wounds in the back seat of the car. He was later identified as Romario Higgins

Further checks showed another body on an embankment nearby, and later still they saw a body in a precipice adjacent to the roadway. They had to call on the JDF for help in retrieving that body.

Police have no idea about the motive and are continuing their investigations.

