Triple Murder in Rose Heights, St James

Three men were shot and killed, and another shot and injured in Rose Heights, St James, on Tuesday night, March 29.

The victims have been identified as 22-year-old Jevaughn Dove, 20-year-old Kirk Taylor and Romon Warlock, all of Matches Lane in Rose Heights.

Reports by the Mount Salem Police are that about 9:30 pm, the victims and another man were standing along the roadway in Matches Lane, when a Toyota motor car drove to the community, and men traveling onboard opened fire on the group of men.

Warlock, Taylor and Dove received gunshot wounds and were rushed to hospital where they were pronounced dead, while a third man was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The St James police have commenced a probe into this latest shooting incident.