Triple Murder in Hanover

Couple shot Dead

Three persons were shot dead, after gunmen went on a rampage in neighboring communities of Hanover  early Monday morning, August 1.

The victims were all recently detained and released, according to sources.

It is unknown if the three were connected in any way or if their previous run-ins with the law had anything to do with their deaths.

Among the deceased are a man and a lady who were murdered while they slept.

The identities of those killed have yet to be released.

More information will be forthcoming.

