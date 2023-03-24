Triple Murder at Heroes Circle in Kingston

Three people were shot dead on Upper King Street near Heroes Circle in Kingston on Thursday.
The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Tattiana Brown of West Street, 22-year-old Deanna Green of Law Street in the parish. The other victim is 37-year-old Devroy Peart, a taxi operator of Mitchell Drive in Portmore, St Catherine.
According to reports, the women were traveling in the a taxi on their way to get their makeup done, when they were trailed by unknown assailants in a another vehicle.
As the women attempted to get out of the taxi, gunmen jumped out of the other vehicle and started firing, killing all three occupants instantly.
The Kingston Central police are investigating.