Triple Murder along Greendale Drive, St Andrew

August 7, 2023

The Constant Spring police have joined forces with Detectives from the Major Investigation Division, to uncover the motives surrounding the shooting death of three men, along a section of Greendale Drive in St Andrew, on Monday, August 6.

Reports are that about 11:00pm, residents in the community heard gunshots being fired and raised an alarm.

On the arrival of the lawmen, they discovered the three unidentified male lying in pools of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The scene was processed and the bodies removed to the morgue for post mortem examination.

In the meanwhile, the St Andrew North Police are asking members of the public with information that could assist in their investigations, to contact them at 876-924-1435, Police Emergency 119 or the nearest police station.

