Trinidadian Rapper Nicki Minaj Has Confirmed Rumours That She Is Pregnant.

The 37-year-old took to Instagram on Monday morning to share the news with her one hundred and eighteen million followers. Nicki, whose given name is Onika Maraj is seen sporting a bright-yellow wig and a bikini, as she clutches her baby bump. This is the entertainer’s first child with husband Kenneth Petty.

Nicki is known for her appreciation of Jamaican music and has sampled reggae and dancehall over the years.

Her 2018 album, Queen featured productions from Jamaican producers Matthew “Boi-1Da” Samuels and Dwayne “Supa Dups” Chin-Quee.

In addition, Nicki’s 2012 album, Pink Friday: Roman Reloaded, which sold over two million copies, features the song Gunshot, a collaboration with Beenie Man.

The internationally acclaimed Queen of rap teamed with Gyptian on the 2010 hit song Hold Yuh. She also performed at Sumfest in 2011.

Since the news broke of her pregnancy, many industry players have sought to send best wishes. This includes dancehall entertainer Spice who said, “Pregnancy fit you queen. Congratulations!”