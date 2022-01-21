Trinidad and Tobago Carnival Returns This Year

Trinidad and Tobago Carnival will be held this year.
The announcement was made by the country’s Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts, Randall Mitchell.
Mr. Mitchell in a release said Carnival activities will be held at safe zone venues for vaccinated persons only.
He said these safe-zone type events will be limited to 50 per cent capacity, with controlled entry and exit points and sanitisation upon entry in accordance with the Public health regulations.
Concert-type shows such as soca and calypso concerts, calypso tents, soca, calypso, extempo and chutney competitions, steelband concerts, Carnival King and Queen shows, and Carnival theatre will be allowed.
The Minister said following Public Health guidance and regulations, fetes, parties, and similar type events by any other name will not be allowed on account of the nature of those activities and the risk they pose to the increased spread of the Covid 19 virus.
The Minister’s release comes on the heels of a Carnival Working Group meeting held yesterday (Wed) to determine the specific events that will be held and a calendar of events is currently being drafted.

