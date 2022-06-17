Trial For Woman Who Tried To Export Drug Through DHL

A woman from Upper King Street in St. James, who the police arrested for attempting to smuggle cocaine and marijuana through express delivery firm DHL, is to face trial in September.

The defendant, Sonia Thomas, appeared in the St. James Parish Court on Friday, June 17 for breaching the Dangerous Drugs Act

During Friday’s proceedings, the court was told that the scene of crime statement and a CD were outstanding.

Due to the outstanding items, presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley scheduled the trial for September 6 and extended Thomas’ bail.

On January 20 at about 11:00 a.m., the investigating officer was on anti-narcotics duty at the Sangster International Airport when he responded to a call from members of the Customs Contraband Enforcement Team (CET) to visit the DHL office on Godfrey Dyer Drive in Montego Bay.

The officer proceeded to DHL with another colleague, and when they arrived, he was briefed on the detection and shown a DHL package containing several items including four boxes of Foska Oats and two Blue Mountain Coffee bags.

The package was examined and two boxes of the Foska Oats were found to contain marijuana while the two Blue Mountain Coffee bags had cocaine.

The officers also noticed that the package was being shipped by the accused woman and began an investigation into the seizure.

Thomas was subsequently arrested and charged.