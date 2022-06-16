Trial Date Set for Woman Accused of Uttering Fake Covid-19 Vaccination Card

A June 29 trial date has been set for a St. James woman who was arrested and charged after submitting a forged COVID-19 vaccination card to the Type 5 Clinic.

Julian Steele, 52, appeared in the St. James Parish Court yesterday where she pleaded not guilty to uttering a forged document.

Allegations are that on June 2, Steele went to the Montego Bay type 5 Clinic and presented a Covid-19 vaccination card.

The card was not in their system, and she was made aware of some irregularities.

The police were called and she was arrested and charged.

“Where did you get the certificate?” presiding parish judge Sasha Smith-Ashley asked Steele after she entered her plea.

“At the Type 5 Clinic ma’am,” said Steele.

When asked if she had an attorney, Steele said she couldn’t afford one, so the judge granted her legal aid assignment.

Judge Smith-Ashley then advised her to be truthful with the court if she knew she had done something wrong, but Steele insisted on her innocence.

The judge then requested that attorney-at-law Martyn Thomas speaks with her, and the case was temporarily adjourned to allow for that.

After the case was revisited, Thomas told the court that based on what the accused woman said, he believes it is a matter that should be ventilated.

The judge then assigned Thomas to the case and set the trial date for June 29.

Steele’s bail was extended.