Trial Date Set for Jamaican Man Accused of Molesting His Daughter in Cayman Islands

A 48-year-old Jamaican accused of molesting his pre-teen daughter in the Cayman Islands, where he resides, pleaded not guilty to several charges, when he appeared in the Grand Court on Friday.

According to media reports, the allegations state that the man had sexual contact with his daughter, who is under the age of 12, between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021.

The dad, who is originally from Jamaica, was granted bail on strict conditions that included a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., not going within 100 yards of his daughter’s school, not to make contact with witnesses, and providing a $2000 surety.

His trial date has been set on February 20, 2022.