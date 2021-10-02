Trending now

AAJ President says to expect backlog of cases in Western Jamaica courts
Trial Date Set for Jamaican Man Accused of Molesting His Daughter in Cayman Islands
Xavier Phillips Now Has One Of The BOASIEST And Saddest Sepulchers In Jamaica
Sitting of the Senate – October 1, 2021
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI
Field Hospital Handed Over To UHWI

Trial Date Set for Jamaican Man Accused of Molesting His Daughter in Cayman Islands

AAJ President says to expect backlog of cases in Western Jamaica courts
AAJ President says to expect backlog of cases in Western Jamaica courts

A 48-year-old Jamaican accused of molesting his pre-teen daughter in the Cayman Islands, where he resides, pleaded not guilty to several charges, when he appeared in the Grand Court on Friday.

According to media reports, the allegations state that the man had sexual contact with his daughter, who is under the age of 12, between July 1, 2018 and January 31, 2021.

The dad, who is originally from Jamaica, was granted bail on strict conditions that included a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., not going within 100 yards of his daughter’s school, not to make contact with witnesses, and providing a $2000 surety.

His trial date has been set on February 20, 2022.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

T Rizzy D Covenant Ft. Troxie Q - Treat her like a Queen (Official Music Video)

Related Posts

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com