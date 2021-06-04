Trelawny Wanted Man Capture after Four Years

Crime: Police Charged A Westmoreland Man For Killing
The Trelawny police are reporting that a man who was being sought by the police in the parish since 2018, has been captured.

The accused man, 27-year-old Rushane Campbell, otherwise called ‘Tee-Man’, has since been charged with Illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and shooting with intent.

Reports are that about 11:30 pm, on September 4, 2018, Campbell who hails from Bounty Hall in Trelawny, opened fire at a police party and managed to flee the scene.

He has managed to evade the police since then, until he was taken into custody and subsequently charged, after being placed on an identification parade.

