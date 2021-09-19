Trelawny Vendor Murdered

A vendor was shot to death by unknown assailants in Falmouth, Trelawny on Saturday (September 18).

Dead is Kevelle Reid, 34, of Wall Street, Race Course, Falmouth, Trelawny,

According to reports, police were alerted around noon, after multiple gunshots were heard coming from a section of Georges Street in Falmouth.

Upon arrival of the lawmen, Reid was found lying along the highway with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was transported to the Falmouth Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigations are ongoing.