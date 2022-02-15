Trelawny Teen Seen in Viral Fight Stabbing Other Student, Have Been Charged

A teenage girl from the parish of Trelawny who was caught in a viral video on Thursday, February 10, inflicting multiple knives wounds to another student, has been charged.

Reports from the Wakefield police are that about 5:30pm, the teen was involved in an altercation with another student, during which she used a knife to stab the student several times.

The police were summoned and the wounded teen taken to hospital where she was treated.

Later that day, the accused teen was taken to the police station by her mother, where she was arrested and charged with Wounding With Intent.

