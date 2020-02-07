Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): A taxi man was found dead, with multiple chop wounds at his home in Trelawny, on Wednesday morning, February 5.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Karl Patrick Senior, alias ‘Pat’, of Kettering, Duncans in Trelawny.

Reports by the Trelawny Police are that about 6 a.m., the body of the taxi operator was found by a passer-by, lying beside his motor car on the ground.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, the dead man was seen holding a padlock in one of his hands, and his left front pants pocket was turned out.

The body was taken to the morgue for postmortem examination.

Investigations continue.