Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home

Breaking news two teenagers got shot in Norwood with high powered weapon
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Latest Jamaica News, Trelawny (McKoy’s News): A taxi man was found dead, with multiple chop wounds at his home in Trelawny, on Wednesday morning, February 5.

The victim has been identified as 67-year-old Karl Patrick Senior, alias ‘Pat’, of Kettering, Duncans in Trelawny.

Reports by the Trelawny Police are that about 6 a.m., the body of the taxi operator was found by a passer-by, lying beside his motor car on the ground.

The police were alerted and upon arrival, the dead man was seen holding a padlock in one of his hands, and his left front pants pocket was turned out.

The body was taken to the morgue for postmortem examination.

Investigations continue.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Shaq and NBA Players At Kobe Bryant Memorial (Hard Not To Cry)
Shaq and NBA Players At Kobe Bryant Memorial (Hard Not To Cry)
Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home
Trelawny Taxi Man Shot and Killed Outside his Home
Briana Williams to Race Against her Idol Allyson Felix
Briana Williams to Race Against her Idol Allyson Felix
Bob Marley 75th Earthstrong – Redemption | Concert | February 6, 2020
Bob Marley 75th Earthstrong – Redemption | Concert | February 6, 2020
Ladies Crave “9 inches of Jamaica” for Valentines Day
Ladies Crave “9 inches of Jamaica” for Valentines Day
Mayor Homer Davis: Delivering on a Commitment
Mayor Homer Davis: Delivering on a Commitment
Illegal Firearm Found in Plastic Bag in Providence, St James
Illegal Firearm Found in Plastic Bag in Providence, St James
Kingston East Police List Two Men as Persons of Interest
Kingston East Police List Two Men as Persons of Interest
Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth
Man Chased and Held with Illegal Firearm, in St Elizabeth
Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....