Twenty-three-year-old Aston Mitchell, otherwise called ‘C-Jay’, a security
guard of Hague district in Trelawny, was charged with the stabbing death of a woman on
Wednesday, October 25.
Dead is 25-year-old Shanice Burke of Hague in the parish and St. Margaret’s Bay in Portland.
Reports from the police are that on the aforementioned day, an altercation developed between
Burke and Mitchell during which a knife was used to inflict a stab wound to her neck. Mitchell
then transported Burke to Foreshore Road, where he dumped Burke in the bushes. Citizens
stumbled on the body about 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, October 28, and summoned the police. On the
arrival of the lawmen, the body was transported to hospital, where death was confirmed.
Following an intensive investigation, an operation was carried out on Saturday, November 11,
during which Mitchell was taken into custody. He was charged on Tuesday, November 14, and is
slated to appear in the Duncan’s Parish Court on Tuesday, November 21.
Trelawny Security Guard Charged with Murder
Twenty-three-year-old Aston Mitchell, otherwise called ‘C-Jay’, a security