Trelawny Records First COVID-19 Case

The parish of Trelawny has recorded its first case of COVID-19.

A source at the Ministry of Health confirmed that a child in a community in the parish is among the additional 18 confirmed cases that were announced by Health and Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton this morning at a virtual press conference.

The parishes of Hanover and St Thomas are now the only parishes in the island yet to confirm a single case of COVID-19.

As of today, there are 143 confirmed cases with five deaths on the island.

 

Source: Jamaica Observer

