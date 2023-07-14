Trelawny Police List Wanted Men

The Trelawny police are asking members of the public for their assistance to locate and apprehend three of the parish’s most wanted men.

  • The men are, Brian Samuels, who is wanted for the murder of Leroy Graham, committed in Lorrimars district, Trelawny on Saturday, October 30, 2021.
  • Gavin Smith, who is wanted for Wounding With Intent, committed in Low River district, Trelawny on Saturday, on June 24 of this year.
  • Bryan Larmond who is wanted for Rape and Sexual Touching of a Child , committed at John Doggy Road in Trelawny, in November of 2021.

The men are being asked to report to the Falmouth police by 6:00pm, on Friday, July 14.

Meanwhile the police are asking anyone with information that can assist in the Investigations to locate these men to contact the Falmouth police at 876-954-3073, Police 119 or the nearest police station.

