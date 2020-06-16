Trelawny Police Highlight Service of Auxiliary Staff

(Alan Lewin-News reporter): In a move to motivate its auxiliary staff, the Falmouth police division has started a monthly staff award incentive for its workers.

On Monday, June 15 the first recipient of this award was named. She is Beverley Grant, who works at the Falmouth police station in Trelawny.

Miss Grant has been at the Falmouth police station for the past 22 years. Since the COVID-19 pandemic the auxiliary staff at the Falmouth police station have to be doing extra work by sanitizing the door knobs, desks, and chairs very regularly as part of efforts to reduce the spread of the virus.

Superintendent Kirk Ricketts who is in charge at the Falmouth police station handed Miss Grant her prize basket, as other Falmouth police looked on. “On behalf of the Falmouth police division, I want to thank you for the hard work you have been doing over the years at the Falmouth police station. I know with the COVID 19 pandemic I can see that you are working harder, and we here would like to present you with this gift to show our appreciation,” said SP Ricketts.

Miss Grant’s daughter and co-workers were delighted with the gesture. Meanwhile, also, there was the handing over of some well-needed face masks to the Falmouth police divisions, by the Trelawny Anglican church.