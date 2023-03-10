TRELAWNY MAN MISSING

March 8, 2023- Forty-two-year-old Kevin Powell, otherwise called ‘Buddha’, of Jackson Town,
Trelawny has been missing since Saturday, March 04.
He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 170 centimetres (5 feet 7 inches) tall.
Reports from the Stewart Town Police are that about 6:00 p.m., Powell was last seen in his
community dressed in a red plaid shirt, red shorts and a pair of black sneakers. He has not been
heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevin Powell is being asked to contact the Stewart Town
Police at 876- 612-0306, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.