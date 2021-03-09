Trelawny Man Killed in St Ann Accident

29-year-old Odane Lewis, of Duncans in Trelawny, died from injuries he sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Discovery Bay main road, in St Ann, on Monday, March 8.

Reports by the Discovery Bay police are that about 6:50 am, Lewis was driving an Axio motor car along a section of the main road, when the vehicle developed a skid, and Lewis lost control.

The motor car then crashed into a Toyota Noah Bus which was traveling in the opposite direction.

Both Lewis and the other driver sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead, and the other driver treated and admitted.