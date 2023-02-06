Trelawny Man Charged

Twenty-five-year-old Rannaldo Wilson of Race Course, Falmouth Gardens, Trelawny was charged with Assault at Common Law, Possession of Prohibited Weapon and Discharge of Prohibited Weapon within a Public Thoroughfare in relation to an incident which occurred in Race Course in the parish on Wednesday, February 01.
Reports are that about 10:40 a.m., a man was standing at his gate when he was approached by Wilson, who was in the company of two other men. Wilson and one of his companions, alighted from the vehicle, accosted the man at gunpoint and ordered him to get into the vehicle. The man refused following which, Wilson returned to the vehicle and fired two shots before leaving the area.
A report was made to the police and an investigation launched. Wilson turned himself in to the police the same day. He was questioned and charged on Sunday, February 5.
His court date is being finalised