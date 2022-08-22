Trelawny Man Charged with Several Offences

Twenty-four-year-old Omar Thompson otherwise called ‘Maya’, A farmer of Litchfield District, Wait-A-Bit ,Trelawny has been arrested and charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm, Robbery with Aggravation and Discharging a Firearm Within 40 Yards of a Public Thoroughfare, following an incident in the Dryland District, in the parish on Wednesday, April 06.

Reports from the Wait-A-Bit Police are that about 10:10 a.m., a woman parked her pick-up truck and was awaiting someone. Thompson then pounced on her and robbed her of 250,000.00 JMD, and a black LG cellular phone valued at 25,000.00 JMD. Thompson then fired shots in the air before escaping in the area.

On Saturday, August 20 he was arrested and charged following an interview. His court date is being finalised.

