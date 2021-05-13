Trelawny Man Charged with Murder of His Best Friend

The Trelawny police has confirmed that they had charged 28-year-old David Lee, businessman of All-Side district in Wait-A-Bit, Trelawny, with the murder of his best friend 27-year-old Kimorlay Anthony Forbes, pool attendant also of All-Side distict.

Lee who also resides in Kingston, and operates the Spicy Hill Farm in the community, was charged with murder, following an interview in the presence of his lawyer, on Tuesday afternoon.

Reports by the police are that about 5:30 pm, on Sunday, Lee who also resides at Border Avenue, Kingston 19, invited Forbes who is said to be his best friend and two of his cousins, over to the Spicy Hill Farm compound, to have a drink.

The four men were reportedly having a drink, when Lee started to act in a strange manner, and allegedly used his hands to shove Forbes in his face.

It is further reported that Forbes believed Lee had a little too much to drink, so he just smiled at his friend, but they were sent into shock when he pulled out his licenced firearm, and pointed it in the directions of one of Forbes’ cousin.

Further reports are that Lee then moved towards Forbes who was still sitting down with a cup in his hand, and also pointed the weapon at him, and opened fire hitting him over seven times to his upper body.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, Forbes who was discovered lying in a pool of blood with his cup still in his hand, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives went in search of the young businessman, and found him sitting inside his house. He was taken into custody by the police, and his licensed firearm seized.