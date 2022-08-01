Trelawny Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm

Twenty-six-year old Victor Allen otherwise called ‘Jonel’, labourer of Racecourse, Falmouth in Trelawny was charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm after a stop and search was done by the Police in  Market Street in Trelawny on Sunday, July 31.

Reports from the Falmouth Police are that about 6:40 a.m., a Police team were on mobile patrol on Market Street when they stopped and searched Allen who was acting in a strange manner. A SCCY CPX-2 9mm pistol and a magazine containing seventeen 9mm rounds were found in a black cross bag that he was carrying.

He was subsequently arrested and charged.

