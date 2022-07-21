Trelawny Man Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

Police in Trelawny arrested and charged a fisherman of Rock District in the parish for the offences of Illegal Possession of Firearm and Assault at Common Law, following an incident in the area on Monday, July 18.

Charged is 44-year-old Kevin Miller, otherwise called ‘Panda’ of Rock District, Trelawny.

Reports from the lawmen are that Miller got into an argument with another man at the man’s home.. Miller reportedly left and later returned with a handgun, which he allegedly pointed at the man and threatened him.

The complainant reported the matter to the police and Miller was subsequently picked up.

He was later charged. His court date is being finalised.