Trelawny Man Arrested and Charged After Stabbing Grandfather to Death

The police in Trelawny have charged a 22-year-old chef with the murder of his grandfather.

Victor Newman, 22, of Wakefield and Quick Step District in Trelawny has been charged with the murder of 84-year-old Menocal Stephenson.

According to reports, on the morning of September 11, Newman stabbed Stephenson multiple times with a knife.

He was later accosted by locals who handed him over to the police.

According to the lawmen, a question and answer session was held on Monday, September 13 in the presence of two JPs.

On Tuesday, September 14, Newman was charged with murder.