Trelawny Man Arrested and Charged After Stabbing Grandfather to Death
The police in Trelawny have charged a 22-year-old chef with the murder of his grandfather.
Victor Newman, 22, of Wakefield and Quick Step District in Trelawny has been charged with the murder of 84-year-old Menocal Stephenson.
According to reports, on the morning of September 11, Newman stabbed Stephenson multiple times with a knife.
He was later accosted by locals who handed him over to the police.
According to the lawmen, a question and answer session was held on Monday, September 13 in the presence of two JPs.
On Tuesday, September 14, Newman was charged with murder.