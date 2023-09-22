Trelawny List wanted Men

Detectives assigned to the Falmouth Criminal Investigations Branch (CIB)
have named Akeem Frame otherwise called ‘Chubby, of Peel Street, Falmouth, Trelawny and
Hague, Trelawny as Wanted.
Frame is wanted for the murder of Kemar ‘Williams’ otherwise called ‘Kenny’ which was
committed on Monday, July 31, 2023.
Meanwhile, anyone with information that can assist the police in locating Akeem Frame is asked
to contact the Falmouth Police at 876-954-3271, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at
311 or the nearest police station.