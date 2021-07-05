Trelawny Fisherman Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition

A Trelawny fisherman has been charged with breaches of the Firearms Act, after an M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition were seized, during an operation in Scarlett Hall district in the parish on Thursday, July 1.

Courey Brown, 39, of Scarlett Hall in the parish, has been charged with Illegal Firearm and Ammunition Possession.

Reports are that around  5:30 a.m,  officers searched a residence occupied by Brown and discovered an unassembled M16 Colt rifle and two magazines carrying thirty-one 5.56 rounds, under a bed. At the back of the premises, two bottles were discovered, one containing ten.40 rounds of ammunition and the other containing twelve .44 rounds of ammunition.

Brown’s court date is being finalized.

