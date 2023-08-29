Trelawny Farmer Charged for Beating Man with Machete at Barber Shop

The Trelawny police has arrested and charged a 48-year-old farmer, who allegedly beat another man with a machete, in his community, on Tuesday, August 15.
The accused, Errol Chaplain, of Stettin district also in Trelawny, was charged yesterday with Assault Occasioning Actual Bodily Harm.
Reports by the Falmouth police are that about 10:30am, Chaplain and the other man was at a barber shop, when an argument developed between them.
It is further reported that the argument escalated into a physical confrontation, followed by which Chaplain used a machete to beat the man.
Chaplain left the scene and a report was made to the police, and the victim was taken to hospital and treated.
An investigation was launched, leading to Chaplin’s arrested on Monday.