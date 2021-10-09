Tree-scaling Queens man recounts 3-day standoff with cops before climbing down from 30-foot spruce
He’d rather be free in a tree than spend another minute behind bars.
Roody Thomas, 44, back on solid ground Saturday after three days perched on a limb outside his Queens home in a standoff with cops, told the Daily News that fears for his life kept him from surrendering during the bizarre episode where he took refuge in a 30-foot high spruce.
“I just got to a point where I said, ‘It’s better I go into the tree before someone tries to kill me, sends me to Rikers (Island), to get the same beatings from these officers again,” Thomas said inside the Springfield Gardens residence he shares with his mother and nephew.
“I would have rather just fallen off that tree and died.”
Thomas climbed up the tree outside his home on Wednesday, and was brought to a local hospital for psychiatric evaluation Friday night — ending the mid-air stalemate that began after cops were called to the home over a threat allegedly made to his mother.
carious perch was no easy task, he recalled.
“I don’t know where the strength came from,” Thomas told the News. “I tried to lock my legs to the branch so I wouldn’t fall. I was hungry, passing out.”
Thomas was joined by his neighbor Reba Renee Perry-Ufele, a member of the New York State Chaplain Task Force, as he offered his take on what happened.
The chaplain said Thomas faced mental health issues that were exacerbated by the heavy police response, saying she planned to bring him for treatment and medication before he surrenders to police on a domestic violence charge.
Thomas is also wanted for allegedly punching his 50-year-old girlfriend on Sept. 30 as the two sat in a car on Merrick Blvd. near 225th St.
A police source said Thomas was treated with kid gloves over the three days, noting cops were dealing with “an unstable situation with an abundance of caution.”
“And then you’re doing things to make me go berserk,” he said. “So the world looks at me and says, ‘He is a mad man.’”